A woman in a Storm Trooper costume sits in handcuffs outside a Lethbridge theme restaurant after police responded to 911 calls about a person in costume carrying a firearm. Photo via YouTube (Deiby Corleoni)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Lethbridge Police Service has received the findings of an external, criminal investigation into the ‘Stormtrooper’ incident.

The investigation by Medicine Hat Police Service, which included a review by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) and the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, has determined that criminal charges are not warranted.

A professional misconduct investigation will now proceed under the Police Act and Police Service Regulation.

As the matter is still under investigation, the Lethbridge Police Service will offer no further comments at this time.

On May 4, 2020, Lethbridge Police responded to two 911 calls reporting a person in a Stormtrooper costume carrying a firearm along the 500 block of 13 Street North.

The weapon was ultimately confirmed to be a fake firearm and the woman, who indicated she was an employee promoting a local business, was not charged.

The woman suffered a minor injury.

(From LPS news release)