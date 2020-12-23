MILK RIVER, AB – A number of temporary closures will be in effect for the emergency department at the Milk River Health Centre over the coming week due to physician absence.

During these times, the ED will not be accepting patients from:

5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, to 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 25.

8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30 through Dec. 31.

This temporary closure is the result of physician scheduling conflicts and out-of-country travel.

AHS will continue to keep the community updated regarding scheduling for January. Individuals who would normally seek emergency care at the Milk River Health Centre during these times are advised to visit the Raymond Health Centre (60 km) or Chinook Regional Hospital (87 km) in Lethbridge.

As always, all patients requiring immediate medical care should phone 911. Individuals requiring non-emergency medical care continue to be encouraged to call their family physician.

To speak to a nurse and receive telephone advice and health information, families can also contact Health Link 24/7 by dialing 811.

(From Alberta Health Services)