LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some good news on the local COVID-19 front with active cases and new cases of the virus on a downward trend in Lethbridge.

The latest provincial update on Wednesday (Dec. 23) put the active case count in Lethbridge at 146 with a total of 10 newly confirmed cases since the day before.

The city has seen a slow drop in active cases over the past week. You can see the fully updated local case counts here: Lethbridge COVID-19.

Across the province there were 1,301 new cases confirmed with 24 of those here in AHS South Zone.

During her daily provincial update Wednesday, Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw stressed again the importance that we limit in-person interactions.

“We cannot afford for a spike to happen now, when our baseline of new daily cases is 4 to 5 times higher than earlier in the fall,” stated Hinshaw. “Limit social gatherings whenever possible & stick to your household. While we provided an exemption to allow those who live alone to attend one gathering during the next few days, please only do this if absolutely necessary. Do not go if you are feeling even slightly ill.”

The Alberta government is taking a break over the holidays when it comes to posting numbers. There will not be any new case counts updated between December 24-27 as well as no posted updates between December 31st-January 3rd.

Dr. Hinshaw will provide her next update on Tuesday, December 28th.

Cases in Alberta:

93,781 Total cases

Total cases 1,301 Cases on Dec. 22

Cases on Dec. 22 75,070 Recovered cases

Recovered cases 890 Deaths

17,821 Active cases

Active cases 821 In hospital

In hospital 146 In intensive care