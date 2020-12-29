CLARESHOLM, AB – A traffic stop in Claresholm last week has resulted in drug trafficking charges against two people.

Late last Wednesday, around 11:30pm, Claresholm RCMP initiated a traffic stop within town limits.

One of the two occupants inside had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.

Nanton RCMP assisted with a search of the vehicle and recovered what’s suspected to be meth, cocaine, and fentanyl with a street value of about $7,500.

41 year old Robert Thibeault and 27 year old Kassanda Villneff are jointly charged with six criminal offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

They’ve been released from custody to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court in the New Year.