EDMONTON, AB – Alberta has surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19.

The province has now tallied 100,428 cases with the 1,287 announced on Wednesday.

The new cases were confirmed out of 14,741 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 8.7 percent.

There were also 18 deaths province-wide, including a man in his 80’s linked to the outbreak at the Bethesda Care Home in Picture Butte.

A total of 29 people in the South Zone tested positive for the virus in the past day including ten here in Lethbridge.

With recoveries however, the number of active cases has dipped by one to 103.

Lethbridge County added five new cases, the MD of Taber reported three new cases and Medicine Hat confirmed five additional cases of COVID-19 over the past day.

At present time there are 921 Albertans in hospital with the virus and 152 of them are in the ICU.

