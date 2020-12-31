STANDOFF, AB – A Lethbridge man is facing serious charges for a social media post where he allegedly threatened the lives of police officers and their families.

On Dec. 30, Blood Tribe Police became aware of a video on Facebook where a man allegedly stated he would execute officers and their families if they tried to arrest him.

Police learned the man was in Standoff but not a nation member.

32 year old Patrick Rodney was arrested and charged with Uttering Threats to Cause Death and Trespassing on the Blood Reserve.

Individuals visiting the Blood Tribe must report to the Administration Office in Standoff to obtain proper permits.

Those traveling through, and not stopping, are not required to obtain a permit.

Rodney was released on an Undertaking with conditions not to be on the Blood Reserve and to attend Cardston Provincial Court in March 2021.