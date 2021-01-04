LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge’s annual tree collection is set for this coming weekend.

Natural Christmas trees must be stripped of all decorations and placed at your normal garbage collection site by 7 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 9th but away from your blue and black carts.

Volunteers with Senator Buchanan Elementary School are leading the tree collection this year with all COVID rules in place. Depending on the weather and equipment, the collection may take a few days to complete.

The City of Lethbridge says 80,000 Christmas trees have been diverted from the landfill since the program began 27 years ago and chipped into environmentally-friendly mulch.

That mulch is used around the City in plant beds and is also available for Lethbridge residents to pick up for free at Peenaquim Park.