Lethbridge Police Officers on scene of a hit and run Jan. 5, 2021. Photo credit MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A pedestrian remains in hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition after a hit and run downtown Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 1pm at the corner of 3rd avenue and 3rd street south.

Lethbridge Police say the investigation is in its early stages and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone who has information about this hit and run is asked to call the LPS or Crime Stoppers.