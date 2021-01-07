File photo. Chris Spearman speaking to local media during a city COVID-19 update last spring. Photo credit to City of Lethbridge YouTube.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge will have a new mayor later this year.

Chris Spearman confirming to our radio station this morning that he will not seek re-election during the civic vote in October.

Spearman has served two, four year terms as Mayor, first elected in 2013.

In a statement, he says it’s been a privilege to serve as Mayor, but it’s now time to go in a different direction in his life.

“I am now past the age when most people retire,” Spearman said in a statement to our Pat Siedlecki Thursday morning. “This past year has made me realize how much I miss spending time with my family. This gives me time to plan for retirement and gives others time to prepare, if they want to offer to serve.”

Spearman will chat with us about this more today.