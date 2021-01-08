LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta Health Services confirming Lethbridge’s tenth COVID death since the pandemic began.

A woman in her 60’s passed away Thursday.

AHS says comorbidities are unknown at this time.

The local fatality was one of 24 reported across the province in the past day.

Another 13 people in Lethbridge tested positive for the virus and the number of active cases has risen from 80 to 86.

Province-wide there 1183 new cases for a provincial positivity rate of 7.1 percent.

Active cases in Alberta also rose by 330.

Hospitalizations are down by 20, to 851 while ICU admissions are down by four, to 135.

Click here for up to date local, national, and international COVID-19 case data.

The provincial government also announced late Friday that COVID-19 units will be added to the vaccine priority list starting immediately.

There are about 3,300 doses earmarked for healthcare workers in those units.

Appointments will also be offered to healthcare workers in medical and surgical units, as the government says there are 15,400 doses available for them.

A directive from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has also been issued that allows doctors, nurses and pharmacists who are not Alberta Health Services employees to deliver the vaccine.

“There are many regulated health practitioners who are authorized and have the knowledge, skill and competence to issue a vaccine. This directive will help us empower as many of our dedicated health-care workers as possible to join the broader team and help immunize Albertans.” –Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health

As of Jan. 7, 37,686 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta.