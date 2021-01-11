LETHBRIDGE, AB – Tickets will be handed out again soon for parking violations in downtown Lethbridge.

Parking enforcement officers will be putting notices on windshields this week as a reminder that you must start paying for parking again in downtown Lethbridge by next week.

Downtown parking payments have been suspended since December 14, 2020 as part of a holiday promotion by the city.

But that comes to an ens Monday, January 18th.

You’re encouraged to download the “Way to Park” smartphone app for contactless payment or take proper precautions to properly wash or sanitize your hands after using the yellow payment kiosks.

Two other parking incentives, including a 50% reduction in the price of monthly Zone 10 permits and Park n’ Ride Terminal permits, have been extended to March 31st.