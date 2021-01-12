Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A record 38 Albertans died of COVID-19 over the past day.

That number surpasses the previous single day high of 30 which was reached on two separate days previously, on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2.

None of the deaths were in the South Zone.

There were however, 18 new cases reported in the past 24 hours and six of them were in Lethbridge.

The number of active cases in the city remains stable day-over-day at 109.

After surpassing 220 active cases in early December, It was as low as 77 on January 4th.

Alberta-wide there were 652 new cases out of about 9,300 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 6.8 percent.

