WATERTON LAKES NATIONAL PARK, AB – An endangered butterfly population in Waterton Lakes National Park is getting some extra attention.

Parks Canada announced Wednesday, it’s working with the Calgary Zoo to conserve and restore the half-moon hairstreak butterfly.

The small, brown butterfly is listed as an endangered species under the Species at Risk Act and Waterton Lakes National Park is the only Place in Alberta where it’s known to exist.

Parks Canada is contributing $289,000 and in-kind support to the Calgary Zoo for the three year conservation project.