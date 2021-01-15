LETHBRIDGE, AB – A stolen vehicle crashing into a building last spring has resulted in a 17 month jail term for a Lethbridge man.

On the morning of March 20, 2020 Lethbridge Police responded to a report an SUV had been stolen from a home along the 4400 block of 40th avenue south.

Later that afternoon it was spotted in the Dairy Queen drive-thru on 12th avenue south and while police tried using a pinning technique, the driver fled and hit one of the police cruisers.

As the suspect accelerated to try to get away, the vehicle hit the side of a Motel 6 office building.

Damage to the building and vehicle was estimated between $75,000 and $100,000.

Anthony Douglas Johnston was sentenced on Thursday on charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of stolen property under $5,000; flight from a peace officer; operation of a vehicle while prohibited; and possession of a prohibited firearm.

With time spent in pre-trial custody he has about two months (58 days) left to serve on his 17 month sentence.