STANDOFF, AB – A Fort Macleod man is facing charges after an arrest on the Blood Reserve.

Blood Tribe Police say on Saturday (Jan. 16) officers pulled over a vehicle in Standoff which resulted in the arrest of one man. The driver was found to be in possession of carfentanyl and not a member of the Blood Tribe.

45 year old Michel Gagne of Fort Macleod has been charged for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Carfentanyl and Trespassing.

Gagne remains in custody and awaits a bail hearing.