EDMONTON, AB – Lethbridge is receiving a good chunk of money from the federal government to build new infrastructure and fix up some city facilities.

The money is part of Ottawa’s Covid-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream which was put in place to support Canadians and communities during the current pandemic.

Funding is coming here for nine projects in the city.

Those include nearly $5.5 million dollars to improve broadband internet connectivity in the Sherring and Churchill Industrial Parks, $1.4 million for lighting retrofits at a number of City of Lethbridge facilities, and close to $1.3 million to replace the ice surface at Nicholas Sheran Arena.

These local project are parts of 61 across the province to receive federal money.

In a news release Jim Carr, the federal government’s Special Representative for the Prairies, says the projects across Alberta will improve and modernize a large number of municipal, health, and recreation facilities making them more sustainable in the long run.

The federal dollars aim to also create jobs locally and help in the economic recovery as we move through the pandemic.

Lethbridge Projects Receiving Federal Money: