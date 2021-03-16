The 2021 Farmers' Markets in Lethbridge will begin May 8 & July 7 respectively. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Sam Borsato).

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s a sign that spring is here and summer is on the way.

The folks at Lethbridge Exhibition Park are getting ready to roll out both the usual Saturday Farmers’ Market and as well as the one downtown.

Mike Warkentine, the Exhibition’s Chief Operating Officer, says as was the case last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, both markets will again adhere to strict health guidelines.

The Saturday markets begin May 8th and the Wednesday downtown markets during the summer will start July 7th.

Warkentine says they’re also partnering up with Hickory Street BBQ this year which will be a mainstay at both markets.

“Vendors will be required to submit a signed COVID-19 screening document prior to each week’s market. Vendors and guests who self-diagnose or show any of the common symptoms for COVID-19 are required to not participate in Farmers’ Market activities until they have been given approval and appropriate documentation to do so.”

Weekly vendor lists will be shared on Exhibition Park’s social media platforms as participants vary week to week.

The 2021 Farmers’ Market (dates & times)