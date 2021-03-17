EDMONTON, AB – The Alberta Government is asking for your opinion on how it can better manage recycling and packaging waste.

The province says it’s considering an extended producer responsibility (EPR) program, which shifts the cost and management of recycling away from municipalities and taxpayers and on to the companies producing the goods. The goal is to encourage companies to produce less waste and come up with more innovative recycling strategies.

“Furthering our recycling goals as a province is a win-win-win for the environment, local economies and municipalities,” according to Environment and Parks Minister, Jason Nixon. “Changes to how we manage recycling in Alberta have been a long time coming, and I am proud that our government is working to make the province a global leader in addressing plastic waste.”

The province points out that other jurisdictions across Canada have already implemented similar kinds of programs with no extra cost for consumers.

It’s estimated that switching to an EPR approach could cut Alberta’s emissions by 72,000 tonnes annually, which is the equivalent of taking more than 120,000 cars off the road every year.

Stakeholder meetings are getting underway with municipalities, experts and Indigenous communities to get their feedback on the EPR program.

You can also have your say by completing a survey on the Alberta Government website between now and April 30.