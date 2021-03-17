GRANUM, AB – Two men have been arrested after an incident in Granum Tuesday night which brought out a large police presence.

Fort Macleod RCMP were called to a home in Granum to help Lethbridge Police execute an arrest warrant.

The man who police went to pick up barricaded himself inside the home, however mounties now say there were no weapons involved. Police had originally suspected one person inside was possibly armed.

One woman was arrested after she came out of the house. She has since been released.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and Blood Tribe Police were also on scene.

The two men, who’s names have not been released, remain in jail. No one was hurt.