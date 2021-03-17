LETHBRIDGE, AB – A man found unconscious last weekend in a north side alley has died in hospital.

Lethbridge Police say they’re continuing to investigate exactly what happened.

The man was discovered Sunday afternoon (Mar. 14) with a head injury in a back lane along the 100 block of 16th Street North. He was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital and then flown to Calgary by STARS where he passed away.

The LPS Criminal Investigation Section is now looking into the man’s death with an autopsy scheduled for Thursday.

At this time, no name have been released.