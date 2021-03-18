LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two Lethbridge residents are facing charges following that police incident earlier this week in Granum.

LPS say they recovered $120,000 in stolen property including six vehicles taken from Lethbridge and Calgary as well as numerous weapons.

On Tuesday (Mar. 16), officers went a home in Granum to execute an arrest warrant. One person had barricaded himself inside until the incident finally came to an end several hours later without anyone getting hurt.

Two arrested following police incident Tuesday night in Granum

36 year old Nicholas Scout and 29 year old Tila Scout are facing a list of charges including possession of stolen property. The two are said to be associated with one another, but not related.

Police found several weapons, including firearms from one of the stolen vehicles. Additional charges are pending.

It was originally believed that the one person barricaded in the home was possibly be armed, but that turned out not to be the case.

Fort Macleod RCMP and Blood Tribe Police also assisted the LPS during the incident.