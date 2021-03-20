Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – More students within the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division will be learning from home next week.

The division says a case of COVID-19 has recently been confirmed at St. Paul School in Lethbridge.

Due to the school’s small size and the configuration of staff required to quarantine, the Grades 5 and 6 classes will be moving to online learning until March 30.

All close contacts have been informed and have been directed to quarantine.

As of March 19, the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division had 11 active cases of COVID requiring the isolation of roughly 380 staff and students.

Students at St. Francis Jr High moved to online learning March 15-18 as five COVID cases at the school last week required the isolation of 41 percent of students, 50 percent of teachers, and 44 percent of support staff.

New cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Lethbridge in recent weeks.

On March 19 there were 57 new cases which, when 37 recoveries are factored in, pushed the number active cases to 502.

Prior to the recent surge in cases, Lethbridge’s previous record active case count was 259 set on Dec. 7 during the peak of the second wave.