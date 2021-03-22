EDMONTON, AB – COVID restrictions in Alberta will remain as is for the time being.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro made that announcement Monday afternoon.

In order to move into Step 3 of the province’s Path Forward, he says hospitalizations have to be below 300 and declining.

Hospitalizations have actually been rising as of late, reaching 280 as of Sunday, and Shandro says he expects that number to hit 300 within a week.

The R-value across the province has also been increasing.

Shandro says he knows it’s disappointing to not be moving forward today, but it’s necessary to stop a potential third wave of the virus.

Step 3 would include potential easing in these areas:

Adult team sports

Casinos, racing centres and bingo halls

Further easing of youth sport and recreation activities

Indoor social gatherings, with restrictions

Indoor seated events (movie theatres and auditoria)

Museums, art galleries, zoos, interpretive centres

Places of worship

There were 456 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta over the past day out of 7,547 tests.

In Lethbridge there were 26 new cases out of 43 total in the South Zone of Alberta Health Services as well as one additional death – a man in his 60’s.

The number of active cases in the city has risen by 9 to 524.