GRANUM, AB – A rural southern Alberta property owner is under investigation after he allegedly fired a warning shot at two break and enter suspects over the weekend.

Claresholm RCMP say they got a 911 call Sunday afternoon, from the homeowner, saying he was detaining two people who were trying to leave his property.

He’d reportedly caught the pair breaking in.

A second 911 call came from one of the suspects claiming they were being threatened with a shotgun.

RCMP from Claresholm, Nanton and Fort Macleod all responded.

A man and a woman were arrested and stolen property was recovered at the scene.

24 year old Samuel Fralick of Blairmore and 30 year old Stacey Hubbard of High River have been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property, and possession of break in instruments.

Both were released from custody to appear in Fort Macleod Provincial Court at a later date.

RCMP are still investigating the actions of the homeowner.

No one was injured.