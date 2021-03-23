LETHBRIDGE, AB – There is a new Recreation and Culture Master Plan to guide City Council.

It was unanimously approved and adopted by Councillors on Tuesday afternoon. The previous plan was presented a while back in 2013 and a review and update was required.

Rec and Culture General Manager, Robin Harper, says the plan will provide direction and guidance toward how services are delivered. “The implementation of the Master Plan will ensure services are aligned with City priorities and it has a desired outcome of providing people with opportunities to be healthy, creative and connected to each other and to nature through meaningful public recreation and culture services.”

The document also discusses the potential impacts that Recreation and Culture programs and services can have on climate change and the environment.

Input into the plan included recommendations from a recent KPMG report and resulted in significant efficiencies being realized.