LETHBRIDGE, AB – A jury finding a Fort McMurray man guilty on Tuesday (Mar. 23) of trying to smuggle 31kg of cocaine across the Carway international border three years ago.

Back in March 2018, Canada Border Services Agency officers stopped Bradley Gaudrault, 28, at the border crossing, located south of Cardston, and searched the vehicle he was driving. They uncovered 31 bricks of cocaine in a hidden compartment, valued between $1.4-million and $3.4-million.

It’s believed to be the largest-ever narcotics seizure at Carway.

Gaudrault had been on trial for the last week in Lethbridge Court of Queen’s Bench. It came to an end on Tuesday (Mar. 23) when jurors found him guilty of two charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Gaudrault’s case has now been moved to Calgary Court of Queen’s Bench for a sentencing hearing on Apr. 12.