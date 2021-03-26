LETHBRIDGE, AB -Another Lethbridge school has been hit with COVID-19 – this time it’s Father Leonard Van Tighem.

That west side school has reported four cases in the past two days.

The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division says all close contacts have been notified by AHS that they must quarantine for two weeks.

The school remains open.

The Holy Spirit district currently has 13 active COVID cases across five schools requiring the isolation of an estimated 365 staff and students.