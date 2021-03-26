LETHBRIDGE, AB – A spike in COVID-19 cases locally has the city’s lone NDP MLA proposing a plan to try and get the situation here under control.

Right now, Lethbridge has the highest rate of active cases among the province’s major cities. Even the South Zone’s Lead Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vivien Suttorp, has come out with a plea for people to follow health measures.

Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips would like a daily briefing from the South Zone Medical Director until case counts fall significantly. She also wants more support for small businesses here, and she’s calling for the expansion of COVID Care Teams to Lethbridge.

Phillips says cases are rising here and nothing is being done to limit the spread. She feels this proposal will provide some transparency and support.

The UCP government has yet to respond to Phillips’ requests.