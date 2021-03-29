PRINCE GEORGE, BC – A new Statistics Canada study shows Indigenous people across Canada are much more likely to die in a fire, compared to the rest of the population.

The study, recently commissioned by the National Indigenous Fire Safety Council (NIFSC), suggests that fatalities are estimated at five to 17 times the normal rate.

“That number increases to over 10 times for First Nations people living on reserves. Inuit are over 17 times more likely to die in a fire than non-Indigenous people,” said Len Garis, Director of Research for the NIFSC.

Prior to these findings, Garis says there was a large gap in reporting in Indigenous communities, meaning there was no real data when it came to fire-related deaths or injuries.

He adds many social determinants play into this — including poverty, inadequate housing, and a lack of smoke alarms.

Garis is now calling for the development of a national First Nations Fire Protection Act to improve fire safety in Indigenous communities by establishing fire protection research and building standards. “All other jurisdictions in Canada including provinces, territories, and other federal jurisdictions, like military bases or airports, have established building and fire codes.”

Garis fears that without a proper fire protection mandate, particularly on reserves, that services could be de-prioritized or forgotten. His ultimate goal is to provide hands-on training to help build skills for fire and life safety measures within First Nations communities and their leadership.

In addition, he notes that the creation of a national incident reporting system would eventually provide even more data on the issue. The organization would encourage Indigenous communities to report fire incidents as they occur.