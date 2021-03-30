LETHBRIDGE, AB – A laundry list of southern Alberta doctors have signed a joint letter saying the end of COVID-19 is in sight, but we need to finish it properly and save lives.

Forty doctors from Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, the Crowsnest Pass, Taber and Raymond point out that the South Zone currently has the highest per capita rate of hospitalizations, with 58 being the average age for COVID patients in Alberta.

They say for each day this region adds 50 cases, another two or three hospital beds will be needed within the following two weeks to keep up with demand, which will then be occupied for three to ten days, depending on the severity of the illness.

The doctors say they don’t wish to instil fear with this letter, but rather strongly encourage ongoing caution and wise decisions.

Even with the province’s vaccine rollout continuing to progress and an end to the pandemic drawing closer, the doctors are still urging all Albertans, especially those here in the South Zone, to closely follow all public health protocols and receive the first vaccine they’re offered in order to limit transmission and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.