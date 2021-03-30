LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Collegiate Institute and École Nicholas Sheran are now both on COVID-19 outbreak status.

The Lethbridge School Division says a fifth case has been identified in each school, prompting an investigation by the Medical Officer of Health.

Public Health staff will determine who at the schools may have been exposed while cases were infectious.

The district though, says the risk to the general school populations are low.

A letter has been sent to parents and guardians of students informing them of the latest development.

Both schools are open.