LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’ll be noticing work taking place again along a portion of 3rd Avenue South in downtown Lethbridge.

The City says the reconstruction project is resuming this week on that heavily-travelled road between 4th and 8th Streets.

Work is taking place on finishing up tree grates and concrete. 3rd Avenue will remain open during this time.

This year’s main construction between 7th Street and 8th Street is tentatively set to start right after the Easter long weekend.

At that time, 3rd Avenue will be shut down with a completion date expected this fall.

Major improvements to that section of roadway began last year and once complete in a few months will feature the city’s first so-called streetscaped design.