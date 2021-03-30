LETHBRIDGE, AB – An investigation is underway by the Lethbridge School Division and the Lethbridge Police School Resource Officer team after it was revealed that potentially racist remarks were made between students.

The public school division says in a written statement that it’s aware of several comments posted online this past weekend while students were out of school. The exact details of those comments have not been shared by officials.

Work is currently underway to address this particular incident, but the school division says it’s also digging deeper to address the roots of racism in the local school community.

Officials say they plan to “understand and hear the profound hurt and anger that racism causes” and make positive changes going forward.

Local high schools are also planning to host discussions about racism and how the division can better support equity, dignity and respect.