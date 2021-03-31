Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A high number of new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Alberta.

In total, 871 people tested positive for the virus over the past day which is a level not seen in this province since mid-January.

There was also a record number of new variant cases reported – 406 in all.

Variant cases now make up almost 32-percent of all active cases in Alberta.

Here in Lethbridge, there were 48 new cases over the past day out of 84 total in the South Zone.

After dropping a bit earlier this week, the number of active cases in the city is back up to 516.