Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta Health Services is asking anyone who attended one of two house parties in south Lethbridge back in March to go get tested for COVID-19.

The South Zone released a series of Twitter posts late Thursday afternoon saying it’s a precautionary measure for anyone in attendance March 13 and/or March 20 due to exposure to a positive individual.

AHS says Public Health teams have confirmed “several” COVID-19 cases over the last week that link back to those two events held in the same household.

Those in attendance are asked to book a test, whether you’re symptomatic or not, and let staff know you are a close contact of a confirmed case.

Residents are asked to avoid large gatherings, reduce your contacts, wear well-fitted masks, maintain physical distancing , wash your hands, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

There were 38 new cases of COVID confirmed in Lethbridge over the past day and the number of active cases is 512.