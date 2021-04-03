33 year old Angela Skinner hasn't been seen since April 1, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

33 year old Angela Skinner was last seen at her home Thursday (Apr 1) at 11:30pm.

The LPS says attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful and police are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone who has seen Skinner, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call Lethbridge Police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.