CARDSTON, AB -Cardston RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Brandi Bielert was last seen by her family on Friday, April 2. It’s believed she’s driving her 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe (ZPU 325) and will have a small brown shorkie dog with her.

Police say Bielert is likely in the Calgary area.

Brandi is described as:

Height: 5’6”

Weight: 165 Pounds

Blonde Hair

Brown Eyes

If you have information on Brandi Bielert’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Cardston RCMP Detachment at (403)653-4931 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.