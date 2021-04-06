LETHBRIDGE, AB – Exhibition Park has cancelled in-person events for this spring’s Home and Garden Show due to COVID restrictions, but vendors are still able to showcase their products and services.

The Exhibition is launching its new Southern Alberta Home and Garden online directory on Wednesday (Apr. 7), which was supposed to be the opening of the in-person show.

It will also become a permanent feature every year after this.

The directory will be available starting Wednesday (Apr. 7) at hglethbridge.ca.