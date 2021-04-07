A Blood Tribe Police vehicle blocks off a part of Highway 509 during Sunday's grass fire. Credit to Blood Tribe Police Service.

BLOOD RESERVE, AB – Another online fundraiser is supporting those affected by the March 28 wildfires here in southern Alberta.

The latest GoFundMe campaign is supporting the 15 families and individuals who were displaced by a grass fire on the Blood Reserve, in the Fort Whoop Up area. Over 30 local fire fighters fought the blaze, which ended up burning 15,000 acres of land.

Some living in that area are still cleaning up from the destruction, while others lost their homes entirely.

The fundraiser was started just four days ago by Shayne Spearchief, and it has already raised well over $5,000.