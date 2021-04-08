LETHBRIDGE, AB – It appears the overwhelming majority of teachers in this province are not in support of the government’s new K-6 draft cirriculum, not even close.

The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) has released the results of an “extensive survey” it recently conducted.

The results show 91% of teachers are unhappy with the draft, including 3 in 4 teachers stating they are “very unhappy.”

ATA President Jason Schilling says this preliminary data is overwhelming and shows the draft cirriculum is “fatally flawed.”

“Teachers are the experts,” says Schilling. “Teachers know what will work in a classroom and what will not, and they are overwhelmingly telling us that this curriculum won’t work for Alberta’s elementary students.”

The ATA states this feedback also shows Alberta teachers strongly believe the new curriculum is both age and developmentally inappropriate and has not been logically sequenced.

Alberta’s UCP government has been widely criticized for this new cirriculum with many people speaking out against it, several arguing this would take the province’s education system back decades. Draft K-6 cirriculum ready for classroom testing this fall

Back in late March, the province unveiled the new draft saying this “revised and strengthened K–6 curriculum was the result of more than a year of consultations with parents, teachers, and subject matter experts.”

Schilling though says the ATA wanted to gather this feedback because the Alberta government failed “to engage teachers in the cirriculum process.”

You can read the full survey results here: ATA K-6 Cirriculum Survey