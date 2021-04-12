LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Cardston High School graduate will become the first valedictorian in the history of Lethbridge College.

The honour is based on a combination of academic achievement and service to the college and fellow students.

Business Administration student Ashley Pierson holds a 4.0 grade point average, has worked as a peer tutor, and is a student representative on the Lethbridge College Students’ Association.

She also sings in the Ventus Women’s Choir and volunteers in the community.

Pierson says she is proud to represent the Class of 2021.

“I am truly honoured to be chosen as the first valedictorian for the Lethbridge College. My fellow students greatly deserve recognition, as well, for persevering and graduating while facing a pandemic. The class of 2021 should be very proud of our resilience.” – Ashley Pierson, valedictorian

College officials say incorporating a valedictorian into the convocation experience is something they’ve been looking to do for many years.

This year the college is making the switch from holding one convocation ceremony in April to two graduation ceremonies – one in May and one in October.