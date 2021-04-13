TORONTO, ON- There will be no Memorial Cup again this year.

The Canadian Hockey League, with its three member leagues – the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League made that announcement on Tuesday.

CHL President Dan MacKenzie says the decision was made based on the limitations of travel, border restrictions, and quarantining requirements that would make it impossible to produce league champions.

The trophy is expected to be awarded next season though further decisions on the timing and location of the 2022 Memorial Cup have yet to be made.