LETHBRIDGE, AB – Alberta is taking yet another step to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Starting on Monday (Apr. 19), 10 physician clinics across the province will become part of a pilot program to administer the vaccine to eligible patients.

The exact locations aren’t being released right now, to prevent care from being impacted by increased demand, but the province says each health zone will have two participating clinics.

“Albertans have a strong connection to their family physicians and look to them to help inform important decisions about their health, such as vaccination,” Dr. Paul Boucher, President of the Alberta Medical Association, said in a news release. “The vaccination of all eligible Albertans is a monumental task and leveraging all our collective resources will be essential in getting this done efficiently.”

This pilot will test the most effective ways to transport, book and administer vaccines through community clinics.

Each participating clinic will initially receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Eligible patients of those clinics will then be contacted to see if they want the shot.

The program is expected to be expanded next month to include more clinics.