LETHBRIDGE, AB – The Holy Spirit Catholic School Division has joined the Lethbridge School Division in refusing to pilot the new draft K-6 curriculum.

In a statement released Wednesday, Superintendent Ken Sampson says “the draft curriculum presented will not support the wellbeing and development of our students.”

He adds the district remains committed to working closely with Alberta Education to the greatest extent possible to provide ongoing constructive feedback during the review process.

Board Chair Bob Spitzig says trustees are in full support of the decision saying “our hope is that the Alberta Government and the Ministry of Education will listen carefully to the insights and feedback that continue to be provided by both staff and families across the province. We need to come together to redevelop this curriculum to ensure that it truly benefits all of our students.”

The Holy Spirit School Division is also encouraging staff and families to share their feedback with local MLAs, the Minister of Education, the Premier, and through the government survey available online.