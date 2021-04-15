LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge doctor has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

Dr. Wayne John Edwards died this week at Chinook Regional Hospital. He was 66 years old. The source of exposure to the virus in his death is unknown at this time.

In a statement on social media, the Alberta Medical Association says it is saddened by his death and that the physician community joins in mourning.

With great sorrow, we recognize the death of a Lethbridge physician related to COVID-19. So many Albertans have lost loved ones and friends to this terrible disease. The physician community joins in mourning a colleague and leader of his health community. — Alberta Medical Association (AMA) (@Albertadoctors) April 15, 2021

Dr. Edwards was the seventh health-care worker in the province to die from COVID-related complications to date according to statistics from Alberta Health.

An online obituary at Cornerstone Funeral Home says Edwards was born in Trinidad and migrated to Nova Scotia, before moving with his family here to Lethbridge in 2003.

Edwards leaves behind his wife and two sons.

(With files from the Canadian Press)