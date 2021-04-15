Lethbridge doctor dies following complications related to COVID-19
Obituary photo of Dr. Wayne John Edwards. Photo credit to Cornerstone Funeral Home
LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge doctor has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.
Dr. Wayne John Edwards died this week at Chinook Regional Hospital. He was 66 years old. The source of exposure to the virus in his death is unknown at this time.
In a statement on social media, the Alberta Medical Association says it is saddened by his death and that the physician community joins in mourning.
Dr. Edwards was the seventh health-care worker in the province to die from COVID-related complications to date according to statistics from Alberta Health.
An online obituary at Cornerstone Funeral Home says Edwards was born in Trinidad and migrated to Nova Scotia, before moving with his family here to Lethbridge in 2003.
Edwards leaves behind his wife and two sons.
(With files from the Canadian Press)