The Bunka Centre is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2021, along Mayor Magrath Drive (Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com - Pat Siedlecki)

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A special name has been chosen for the brand new cultural centre that’s currently under construction just outside the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden.

The Lethbridge and District Japanese Garden Society has decided to name it the Bunka Centre. Bunka means “culture” in Japanese, which encompasses the cultural experiences and programs it’ll offer.

The centre will be open year-round for visitors to enjoy two dedicated exhibit spaces, a cafe and rental spaces, with room for up to 100 people. The founders of the garden will also be honoured throughout the Bunka Centre with exhibits and spaces dedicated in their names.

The facility is expected to be complete by the end of this summer, and the community could get a special sneak peek inside by the fall.

The official opening, though, will happen at the start of the 2021 Winter Light Festival.