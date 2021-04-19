Aerial view of the Claresholm Solar Project. Photo credit to Capstone Infrastructure Corporation

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Canada’s largest solar facility is now soaking up the rays here in southern Alberta.

The 132MWac Claresholm Solar Project is located northwest of Lethbridge in the MD of Willow Creek.

The majority of the project’s power and associated emission offsets are sold to TC Energy and the rest of the electricity will be sold into Alberta’s wholesale power pool.

David Eva, the CEO of Capstone Infrastructure, the company which helped build this solar project says this facility is now in full operation and producing clean, renewable power. “This is now Canada’s largest operating solar farm.”

Over the operational life of the project, this large solar farm will provide ongoing employment along with stable long-term tax revenue for the area’s local economy.

Capstone operates more than 750 MW of installed capacity across 29 facilities in Canada including wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and natural gas co-generation power plants.