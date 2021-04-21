U.S. President Joe Biden speaking about the America's vaccine rollout on Wednesday April 21, 2021. Credit to U.S. Government on YouTube

WASHINGTON, DC – Canada is going to get help securing more COVID-19 vaccines from our neighbours south of the border.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday afternoon that he recently spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the issue.

Biden says his administration is going to help Canada find more doses as the White House looks at what to do with vaccines that aren’t currently in use across the U.S.

“We to be of some help and value to countries around the world. I’ve talked to neighbours. As a matter of fact I was on the phone for about a half hour today with the Prime Minister of Canada. We helped a little bit there. We’re try to help some more,” Biden said.

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and gave 2.5 million doses to Mexico.

Based on data, 40% of the population in the U.S. has received at least one dose while 26% are fully vaccinated.