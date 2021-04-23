Calling all Moms to make their Mother’s Day Confessions online!

We want to hear something you’ve never shared with the kids before. Share your confession(s) with us and you could win a fabulous prize from our amazing sponsors. Submit your confessions using the form below, and we’ll announce the lucky winner on May 7th, 2021.

Our fabulous Mother’s Day Confessions prize includes:

Gift Basket plus a $50 Gift Card from Westminster Liquor, $100 Gift Basket from Decor Out The Door, $100 towards any Body Contouring or Skin Tightening Treatment or Package plus a $50 credit towards any Ayurvedic Spa Treatment or Package from Body Reboot!

Brought to you by Westminster Liquor, Decor Out The Door, Body Reboot & 98.1 2dayFM!