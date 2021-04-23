The CP Rail train dragging the semi-truck's trailer following a collision Friday, April 23rd, 2021 at Sparwood's Michel Creek Road. (Supplied by David Wilks, District of Sparwood)

SPARWOOD, BC – Luckily no injuries after a fiery crash Friday morning between a semi-truck and a train just across the border in Sparwood, BC.

The locomotive was crossing at Michel Creek Road in Sparwood around 8:00 am when the tractor experienced some sort of mechanical failure and stopped on the tracks. An incoming train then hit the truck, dragging it about 150 metres down the tracks.

Sparwood Mayor David Wilks says westbound CP Rail train was unable to stop in time and made a full impact with the truck.

“The driver of the tractor was able to get out of the tractor, did not sustain any injuries, although I’m sure he’s shaken up and was able to do something that was very good on his part. He was able to disconnect the trailer before the train hit the tractor so that it didn’t drag the trailer as well down the tracks,” stated Wilks.

Michel Creek Road serves as the main intersection to get to Teck’s Elkview Operations.

“Be aware when you’re crossing train tracks, things can happen very quickly,” added Wilks. “In this case, it was very fortunate that the driver of the tractor unit was aware of his condition and was able to get out of the way in time but be aware when you are crossing train tracks.”

(Story credit to MyEastKootenaNow.com in Cranbrook)